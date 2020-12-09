Contrasting Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Amyris has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amyris and New Oriental Energy & Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amyris presently has a consensus price target of $5.78, suggesting a potential upside of 76.32%. Given Amyris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amyris and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $152.56 million 5.14 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -1.21 New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Energy & Chemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amyris.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25% New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amyris beats New Oriental Energy & Chemical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients. It applies technology platform to engineer, manufacture, and sell products for the clean health and beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Company Profile

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

