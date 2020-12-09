Contrasting Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $2.72, indicating a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Gran Tierra Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $570.98 million 0.25 $38.69 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.48 -$778.70 million $0.54 4.26

Gran Tierra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy -233.60% -15.72% -6.17% Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Gran Tierra Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

