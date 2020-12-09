Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading 6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Converge Technology Solutions traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.16. 228,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 43,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

