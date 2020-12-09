Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

COUP stock opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.56.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after buying an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

