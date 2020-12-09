Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $283.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

