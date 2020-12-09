Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of COUP opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.56. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,236.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

