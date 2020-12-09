Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $385.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.56. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $4,388,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.