Courier Capital LLC Has $47.77 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 261.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,267 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

