CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 22,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,950,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $15,591,523. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP stock opened at $146.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $163.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

