Critical Analysis: Newgioco Group (NWGI) versus The Competition

Newgioco Group (NASDAQ: NWGI) is one of 285 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Newgioco Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newgioco Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newgioco Group $35.58 million -$9.27 million -5.36 Newgioco Group Competitors $1.90 billion $385.87 million -2.71

Newgioco Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Newgioco Group. Newgioco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Newgioco Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newgioco Group -10.83% -45.78% -14.76% Newgioco Group Competitors -27.86% -6,564.65% -4.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Newgioco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Newgioco Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Newgioco Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newgioco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newgioco Group Competitors 2732 11834 20605 1098 2.55

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 3.66%. Given Newgioco Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newgioco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Newgioco Group competitors beat Newgioco Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Newgioco Group

Newgioco Group, Inc., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group, Inc. in July 2016. Newgioco Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

