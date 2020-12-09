Critical Comparison: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) versus Its Peers

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) is one of 772 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NGM Biopharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.67, indicating that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NGM Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 7538 20444 38554 1560 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 31.20%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $103.54 million -$42.79 million -29.64 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $221.17 million -3.30

NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -91.64% -29.47% -25.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -3,671.22% -206.33% -31.57%

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an inhibitory antibody binding glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor receptor alpha-like that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to inhibit the effects of elevated GDF15 levels on cancer anorexia/cachexia syndrome; NGM217, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to restore pancreatic islet function and increase insulin production in patients with diabetes; and NGM621, an antibody in Phase 1 clinical trials to decrease levels of a protein implicated in the dry form of AMD. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

