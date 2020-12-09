CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $179.00 price target on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $170.01 and last traded at $169.49, with a volume of 20163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.26.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, the acquisition of Preempt Security is anticipated to enhance CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust security capabilities. The stock has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margin.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.68.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 858,192 shares of company stock worth $125,834,245. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

