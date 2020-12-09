CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $676,175. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

