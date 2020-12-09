Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

