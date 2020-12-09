Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

