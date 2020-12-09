Daqo New Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,077 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.35.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

