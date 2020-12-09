DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. DCC has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.17.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.