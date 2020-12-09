Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,246 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Deluxe worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Deluxe by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

DLX opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.56. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

