Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) & Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stein Mart and Destination XL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.04 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stein Mart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stein Mart and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 782.61%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Risk & Volatility

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Destination XL Group beats Stein Mart on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. It operates 216 DXL retail stores, 15 DXL outlet stores, 66 Casual Male XL retail stores, 30 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores; and www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

