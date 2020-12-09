Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $91.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $168,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,804 shares of company stock worth $38,004,644. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PVH by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.