DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

DHT stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 712,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 525,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

