DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 65,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DHT worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DHT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 170,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $788.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.35%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

