Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after acquiring an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 104,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $91,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $758,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $617,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

