Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on APPS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $43.99 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

