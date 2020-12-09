Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.71.

DG opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

