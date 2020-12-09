Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 6477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $887,184. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

