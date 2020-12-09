Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PLOW stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $969.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

