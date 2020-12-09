DraftKings (DKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

11/19/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

11/6/2020 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2020 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2020 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2020 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2020 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

Get DraftKings Inc alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.