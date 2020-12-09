easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.