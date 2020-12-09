Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 58.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,720,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 507,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

