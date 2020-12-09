Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) PT Set at C$6.50 by Canaccord Genuity

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) (CVE:BABY) received a C$6.50 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V) stock opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$395.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY.V)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

