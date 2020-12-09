Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 1,403,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,036,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Specifically, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Epizyme by 45.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 45.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 57.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

