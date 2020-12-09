ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) Trading Up 7.2%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.20. Approximately 1,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 29.05 and a current ratio of 29.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

About ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) (CVE:EPI)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.