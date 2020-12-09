Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.77.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $234.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $214.24. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

