Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to “Outperform”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $32.53 on Monday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

