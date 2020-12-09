Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exponent by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,542,581. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Exponent’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

