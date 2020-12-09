Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

EXPO stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $86.14.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,746 shares of company stock worth $14,542,581 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

