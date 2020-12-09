Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $486.43.

NYSE:FICO opened at $509.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.66 and a 200 day moving average of $429.98. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $522.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

