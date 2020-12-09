Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 1648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

