Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of -839.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

