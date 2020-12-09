Financial Comparison: Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Lexaria Bioscience N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Metals and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Sierra Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Metals and Lexaria Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million 2.13 $4.43 million $0.12 25.00 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 63.65 N/A N/A N/A

Sierra Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology that changes the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH enhances bio-absorption, reduces time of onset, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nicotine, and other molecules. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products, as well as to tobacco producers for the development of smokeless oral-based nicotine products. It is also involved in the production of enhanced oral products under the ViPova, Lexaria Energy, TurboCBD, and ChrgD+ brands. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

