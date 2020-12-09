First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $209,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE:FBP opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.