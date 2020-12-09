First Trust Advisors LP Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 35,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.