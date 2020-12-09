First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,968 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.