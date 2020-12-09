First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.24. 741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Get First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund by 63.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $3,024,000.

About First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL)

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.