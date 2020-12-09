First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

