Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 161,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

