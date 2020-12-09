Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.20. 946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 39.45% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.