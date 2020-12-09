Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 3,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.36% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

