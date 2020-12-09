Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.92. 3,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

